Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Tops $25.69 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges including Korbit, Coinsuper, Hotbit and BitMax. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $25.69 million and $9.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,057,862 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, MXC, Hotbit, Bitrabbit, Korbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, WazirX, BitMax, BiKi, Binance, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Coinall, IDEX, Dcoin and BitAsset. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

