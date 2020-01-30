Fetch Price Hits $0.0409 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.40 or 0.05679785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00128717 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016323 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002608 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.