Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. On average, analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCAU. Commerzbank upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

