Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIDU. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIDU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,400. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

