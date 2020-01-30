Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCOM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,352,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

