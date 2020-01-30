Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

FIS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $104.30 and a 1 year high of $150.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.66 and its 200-day moving average is $135.48.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.52.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

