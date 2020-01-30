FidexToken Hits Market Cap of $18,340.00 (FEX)

FidexToken (CURRENCY:FEX) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. FidexToken has a market cap of $18,340.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FidexToken has traded up 72.8% against the dollar. One FidexToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Crex24, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03099156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FidexToken Token Profile

FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,128,335,553 tokens. The official message board for FidexToken is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250. FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange. The official website for FidexToken is fidex.market.

FidexToken Token Trading

FidexToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidexToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidexToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidexToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

