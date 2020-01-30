Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term (NYSEARCA:FFIU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term (NYSEARCA:FFIU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0529 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

NYSEARCA FFIU remained flat at $$25.90 during trading hours on Thursday. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037. Fieldstone/UVA Unconstrained Medium-Term has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

