Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $288.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 156.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.