Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Finjan’s earnings. Finjan posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Finjan will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Finjan.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FNJN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Finjan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Finjan by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Finjan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,534,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Finjan by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Finjan by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Finjan by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Finjan stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 54,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Finjan has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

