FinnCap Raises Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Price Target to GBX 238

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at FinnCap from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 238 ($3.13) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.22% from the company’s previous close.

BLV stock opened at GBX 163.89 ($2.16) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. Belvoir Lettings has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 155.94 ($2.05).

In other news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 40,000 shares of Belvoir Lettings stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96), for a total value of £59,600 ($78,400.42).

About Belvoir Lettings

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

