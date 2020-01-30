Fintab Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Fintab has a market capitalization of $15,392.00 and $6.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fintab has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fintab token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03100887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00194717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00123197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fintab

Fintab’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fintab is steemit.com/@fintab. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab. Fintab’s official website is fintab.io/ico.

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

