Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Receives Media Impact Rating of -3.86

Media stories about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of -3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of F remained flat at $C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 35,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,240. The company has a market cap of $51.79 million and a P/E ratio of 25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. Fiore Gold has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.63.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

