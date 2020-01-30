Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, TOPBTC and Livecoin. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $139,706.00 and approximately $135.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045840 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00310749 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012292 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

