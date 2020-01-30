First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 16.75%.

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. 14,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $193.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRBA shares. ValuEngine raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

