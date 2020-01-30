First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Buys $10,011.32 in Stock

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.