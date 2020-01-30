First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $523.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $529.66 and a 200-day moving average of $489.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $381.50 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $437.36 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

