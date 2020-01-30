First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

