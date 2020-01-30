First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in January

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 549.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 403,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,160,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

FCF stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

