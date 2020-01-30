First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

First Derivatives (LON:FDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on the stock.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,680 ($35.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $726.57 million and a P/E ratio of 53.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,704.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,518.38. First Derivatives has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,635 ($47.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80.

First Derivatives Company Profile

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services internationally. The company operates through Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, an in-memory, time-series database. The company also designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.