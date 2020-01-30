First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

First Financial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

