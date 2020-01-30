First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

First Foundation has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Foundation to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $726.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $614,940.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,937 shares of company stock worth $1,278,202. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

