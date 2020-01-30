First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 786,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,320. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2 EPS for the current year.

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

