First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Stephens increased their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.