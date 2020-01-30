First Quadrant L P CA Acquires Shares of 13,405 Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Life Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,873,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Life Storage by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,173,000 after acquiring an additional 229,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 104,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.21.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $145.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

