First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.10% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 671,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 304,934 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

