First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 12,747.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,256 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.08% of Apergy worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Apergy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apergy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Apergy by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Apergy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

APY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

Shares of NYSE:APY traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

