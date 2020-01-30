First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in VF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in VF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of VF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

