First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90. The firm has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

