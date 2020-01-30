First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,406 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $400,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,828 shares of company stock worth $9,695,889 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. 2,524,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,477,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.