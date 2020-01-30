First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,876 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 531.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,721. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

