First Quadrant L P CA Grows Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 576.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $859,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.4% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.01. 50,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,989. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average is $154.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.