First Quadrant L P CA Grows Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.09% of National Research worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.93. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,157. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $71.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.78.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 130.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $70,670.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Mowry sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $111,746.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,642.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,187 shares of company stock worth $2,953,753 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

