First Quadrant L P CA Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 421,553 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.22. The stock had a trading volume of 355,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $46.28 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,700,761.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

