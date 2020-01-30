First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.35 Million Stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 343.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 78.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 58.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.84. 9,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,969. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $66.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the topic of several research reports. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

