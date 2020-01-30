First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.46 Million Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $222.44. 499,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,720. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.80. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $148.30 and a 1-year high of $225.85.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

