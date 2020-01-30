First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.50 Million Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,782,000 after purchasing an additional 486,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,959,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,927,000 after purchasing an additional 111,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 62,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,306,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,724. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $55.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

