First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,777 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.57% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MESA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $279.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MESA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

