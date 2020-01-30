First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 397,666 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.71% of Atlantic Power worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,153,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 529,787 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 508,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 93,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. 812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,485. Atlantic Power Corp has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $260.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 743.78%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

In other news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,515.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

