First Quadrant L P CA Has $2.22 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.11% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

PBH traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.38. 2,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $42.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

