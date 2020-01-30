First Quadrant L P CA Invests $1.05 Million in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 1.29% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

Shares of HAP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $35.09. 7,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,858. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79.

