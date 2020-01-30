First Quadrant L P CA Invests $1.11 Million in DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned 1.12% of DB Gold Double Long ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of DGP stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 7,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,379. DB Gold Double Long ETN has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

