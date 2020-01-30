First Quadrant L P CA Invests $1.20 Million in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,755 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,056 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 5,450,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHGE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

