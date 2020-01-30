First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.