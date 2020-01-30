First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of NVR by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVR traded up $73.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,971.69. 635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,583. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,836.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3,663.22. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,513.82 and a twelve month high of $4,058.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $58.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 222.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

In other news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,671.87, for a total value of $9,124,596.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,765,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total value of $24,618,657.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,230 shares in the company, valued at $152,014,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,760 shares of company stock worth $74,553,162 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

