First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,125,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,941,441. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

