First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,685 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IART. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 394,834 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $10,836,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $9,053,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 32.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 119,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $4,379,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.15. 71,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,740. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.