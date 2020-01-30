First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day moving average of $133.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.96 and a 12-month high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $604,444.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $39,578.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,577.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,509 shares of company stock worth $3,439,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.