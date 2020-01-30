First Quadrant L P CA Purchases New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WST. ValuEngine lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

WST traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.07. The company had a trading volume of 102,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,756. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.64. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

