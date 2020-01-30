First Quadrant L P CA Purchases Shares of 40,048 Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.16% of Nanometrics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nanometrics by 48.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nanometrics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nanometrics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Nanometrics stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $877.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

